September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bomb threat for Limassol district court (Updated)

By Staff Reporter0223
File photo: Limassol district court

The Limassol district court was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a bomb call that was later said to be hoax.

The call was received at around 9.50am, police said. The building was evacuated, and police searched the premises with the help of detection dogs.

After the search, which lasted about an hour, police said they did not find anything suspicious and gave the green light for staff to return to work.

 



