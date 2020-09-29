September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 30 new cases recorded on Tuesday

By Peter Michael00

Thirty new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,743.

The cases arose out of 2,685 tests processed on Tuesday, the ministry said, and included four more footballers from the Asil Lysis.



Related posts

Water to arrive in the north in a ‘few days’

Peter Michael

Kedipes cash inflows dip to lowest point

Staff Reporter

Fire brigade kept busy around the island

Gina Agapiou

Pensioners call for improvements to their treatment

Nick Theodoulou

New decree of the Minister of Health for football teams

Jonathan Shkurko

Akel ‘unprecedently divisive’ in 60th anniversary speech

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign