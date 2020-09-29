September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: five premises, 20 individuals booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Corona 5174671 1280

Police booked 25 individuals and owners of establishments such as cafes and restaurants for not adhering to coronavirus protocols from Monday until Tuesday morning.

In 24 hours, 585 checks led to five premises and 20 individuals being fined.

Most of the individuals, nine, were caught in Nicosia. Two were booked in Limassol, three in Larnaca, and five in the Morphou district.

The premises which were charged are located in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.



Related posts

Fire at Nicosia school caused by arson

Annette Chrysostomou

No tourists but large amounts of trash on Lady’s Mile beach

Gina Agapiou

State health workers on board with expanding working hours

Evie Andreou

Cyprus honours Gandhi on 150th anniversary of his birth

Evie Andreou

PEP probe still stuck in second gear

Elias Hazou

‘The real facts’ on citizenship scheme are documented, Nouris says  

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign