September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Disy has ‘constructive meeting’ with Mid East ambassadors

By Staff Reporter028
Lebanese Ambassador Claude El Hajal At Disy Meeting With Mena Ambassadors
Lebanese ambassador Claude El Hajal at Disy meeting with Mena ambassadors

Disy leader Averof Neophytou and other party officials met with ambassadors from the Middle East and North Africa and discussed issues including the Cyprus problem and Varosha.

Deputy Disy leader Haris Georgiadis told journalists on Tuesday morning that very constructive discussions had taken place. As he said, Cyprus has close relationships with those involved and seeks further cooperation in the region.

“Cyprus, as we explained, is doing everything it can to continue as a state of security and stability in an otherwise unstable region, that was our message and we will continue working in this direction,” Georgiadis said.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Hefty new fines from Thursday for driving violations

Jonathan Shkurko

Bomb threat for Limassol district court (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Breast of Friends event launches breast cancer awareness month

Bejay Browne

High concentrations of dust in the air

Press Release

Woman hit by car in Nicosia

Annette Chrysostomou

Turkish Cypriot side sends messages of support to Azerbaijan

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign