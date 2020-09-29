September 29, 2020

Fire at Nicosia school caused by arson

Equipment in a classroom at a Lakatamia primary school was damaged by a fire on Monday evening.

The fire service was notified at 9.30pm that a pile of tires and wooden benches in an area of the Ayios Neophytos school in the Nicosia suburb was on fire.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control half an hour later but it had already spread to a classroom and damaged equipment inside while other areas of the school were damaged by smoke.

Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally.



