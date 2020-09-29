September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire brigade kept busy around the island

By Gina Agapiou037
File photo

The fire brigade responded to a fire on a moving vehicle and two house fires on Tuesday.

A blue Jeep Wrangler caught fire while being driven along Griva Digeni street in Nicosia at around 2pm.

Two fire engines arrived at the scene. The fire, which took about 10 minutes to be brought under control, seemed to have started from a mechanical or an electrical issue, according to the fire service.

The passengers of the car were unharmed.

In Larnaca, a forgotten cooking pan caught fire, which spread to the entire kitchen of a house in Aradipou.

The smoke also spread to the living room and the bedroom. The fire, which started around 11.20am was extinguished by two fire engines by 11.40am.

The owner of the house received first aid from the firefighters and was later transferred to hospital.

Another house caught fire at 11.38am in the village of Dora, Limassol.

The wooden roof suffered extensive damages, while part of it collapsed. The resident of the house had to be transferred to the Limassol General Hospital before the fire service arrived, after she inhaled fumes and suffered burns.

It took two fire engines about two hours to extinguish the fire, the causes of which are being investigated.



Related posts

Pensioners call for improvements to their treatment

Nick Theodoulou

New decree of the Minister of Health for football teams

Jonathan Shkurko

Akel ‘unprecedently divisive’ in 60th anniversary speech

Evie Andreou

Teacher cleared of negligence over boy’s death

Jonathan Shkurko

Conference to highlight need for dignified living

Nick Theodoulou

Man found dead in sea (updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign