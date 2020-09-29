September 29, 2020

Football club Asil Lysis announce another three Covid-19 cases

Second division Cypriot football club Asil Lysis announced three more Covid-19 cases within their club.

According to an official announcement released by the club on Tuesday, the total number of cases is five.
Aside from the three announced on Tuesday, still unconfirmed whether they refer to players or staff, a footballer at the club tested positive on Sunday and a close contact of his tested positive on Monday.

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) had postponed the match between Asil Lysis and Omonia Aradippou on Sunday, initially scheduling it for Monday afternoon but only if all footballers and the coaching teams of the two clubs submit negative coronavirus tests.

The new date for the match is, therefore, yet to be announced.



