September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High concentrations of dust in the air

By Press Release01
High concentrations of dust are observed in the air on Tuesday according to measurements from ground stations of the department of labour inspection.

The public, and particularly any vulnerable groups of the population (children, older people, and the infirm) are urged to avoid circulating in open spaces until the observed episode has elapsed, as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health.

Employers must take appropriate measures (organisational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

The latest hourly dust concentrations measured in the following areas are:

Nicosia:                                    126  μg/m3

Limassol:                                   95  μg/m3

Paphos:                                      72  μg/m3

Paralimni:                                   92  μg/m3

Dust refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air. According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50 μg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic metre).

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.



