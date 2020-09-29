September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Libertango and a book presentation

By Eleni Philippou00
Events with varied themes are coming up at Technopolis 20.

On Wednesday, audience members will go on a musical journey to Spain, Greece and Latin America in a night dedicated to Libertango. The event won’t take place at Technopolis 20 itself though but at the Markideio Theatre as five renowned, talented Cypriot musicians come together.

Besides the performance of renowned Mediterranean pieces such as George Bizet’s Carmen and Manos Hadjidakis’ Giogonda’s Smile, the public will also have the opportunity to enjoy the world premiere of the work Wandering for Five by Neoklis Neophytides.

On stage, for only one concert only in Paphos, the following musicians will perform: Savvas Christodoulou (flute), Nikos Pittas (violin), Nicos Ioannou (double bass), Marios Nikolaou (percussion) and Manolis Neophytou (piano).

Then, on Saturday at 6.30 pm and back at the Technopolis 20, the next event will bring a completely different mood as Andreas D Symeou will present his book Cyprus Problem, Time Zero: The Thorn of the Property Issue. Andreas D Symeou is a visiting Lecturer at Neapolis University and was the head or member of the Greek Cypriot working group on the property issue during the talks to resolve the Cyprus problem. In his book, in Greek, he examines this complex issue in many aspects and proposes practical ideas for its resolution.

During Saturday’s event, the author will make a brief comment and answer questions. There will also be a brief reference to the same author’s book The property issue in the Cyprus problem: A technocratic approach, in English and released in 2018. The event will be held in Greek with a brief summary in English.

 

Libertango

A music journey to Spain, Greece and Latin America. September 30 at Marikdeio Theatre, Paphos. 8.30pm. Tickets & info: 7000-2420

Cyprus Problem, Time Zero: The Thorn of Property Issue

Book presentation by Andreas D. Symeou. October 3. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 6.30pm. Tickets & info: 7000-2420



