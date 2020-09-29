September 29, 2020

Man found dead in sea

A pensioner was found dead in the sea off Makenzie beach, Larnaca, police said on Tuesday morning.

A 76-year-old man was spotted floating unconscious by swimmers in the sea in Makenzie area around 9.10am.

An ambulance was called to the scene, while the man received first aid from the people who found him, police said.

Doctors at the accidents and emergency department of the Larnaca general hospital pronounced him dead on arrival. The exact cause of death will be determined in the autopsy after the necessary testing for coronavirus.



