Minthis wins four tourism awards

We are proud to announce that MINTHIS has won four prestigious awards at the Cyprus Tourism Awards 2020.

MINTHIS proudly received three gold awards, under the categories of; Travel for the Golf Tourism, Sports and Adventure sector; and two further golds under the Sustainable and Corporate Social Responsibility category for the golf course philosophy including water management, renewable energy sources, environmental footprint and for our innovative actions for sustainable development and environmental protection.

MINTHIS was also recognized with a silver award in the category of Culinary Experience for the clubhouse Restaurant thanks to the magnificent views and inspired menu based on local Mediterranean dishes made with the finest local home-grown produce.

The Tourism Awards are highly significant for MINTHIS as the resort is entering a new era in 2021 with additional hospitality offering of luxury accommodation and the completion of the infrastructure and world-class facilities. Winning these awards in the current climate and at this stage of the project lifecycle is a major achievement and it clearly set the standards for the resort in the future.

The Tourism Awards honour professionals in the industry who to promote the beauty of the island and provide enjoyable experiences to visitors from near and far. They highlight and reward best practices, excellence and innovative initiatives by businesses and tourism industry operators via a judging panel of highly regarding professionals who are experts in their field.

Minthis destination lifestyle resort – from concept to reality.

Minthis, Cyprus’ only concept-oriented lifestyle destination resort, has reached a very exciting stage in its project lifecycle, as the ambitious long-term vision becomes reality with the final phase of infrastructure nearing completion. Minthis has truly global appeal, with over 35 nationalities of buyers and more than 200 homes already sold and delivered. Having reached a very successful stage in its project lifecycle, both in terms of property sales and construction works, real estate demand at the resort has never been stronger.

The success of Minthis is attributable to many factors including the diverse property range, which includes customisable luxury residences, two and three-bedroom neighbourhood villas and 2-bedroom suites and duplexes. To complement the beautiful and contemporary property collection, the resort infrastructure and facilities include a unique groundbreaking Wellness Spa, a social square called The Plateia, with a diverse range of dining options for all the family, a grocer, boutique stores, an 18-hole championship golf course, a sports ground with mini-football pitch and 6 tennis courts and an Equestrian Centre, among many others.

Construction of the final, highly anticipated, lifestyle facilities is well underway, with the luxurious interior fittings and finishes soon to commence and be completed in 2021. What is impressive at Minthis is the attention to detail in design and quality of construction, the final buildings and interiors not only match the beautiful computer-generated visuals but outshine them.

In addition to the lifestyle facilities, The Suites, which are situated next to the Plateia in the heart of the resort, are also at an advanced stage of construction. They will be completed and delivered in the coming months and will provide luxury short-term accommodation to resort guests. The Suites, are just one product type at Minthis which have proven highly successful, the first collection sold out in record time and their delivery will mark yet another milestone in the groundbreaking project’s success, by adding a new hospitality service in 2021. Pafilia is committed to continually enrich the Property Collection at Minthis, some of the latest product launches are the Ezousa Suites, The Ridge and Ridge Green Villas and a new collection of Residences, Topos. These will further diversify the product range at this holistic lifestyle destination.

Minthis is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after destination resorts in the Mediterranean. It demonstrates Pafilia’s commitment to innovation, design and quality and is a true concept-oriented project with long term vision. Behind the resort is a team of international architects and designers who all have the same ethos and passion for creating a truly unique destination. Pafilia, as a leader in the Cyprus real estate industry, is renowned for creating world-class lifestyle destinations, the company goal is to always deliver outstanding quality and push boundaries that shape new trends. This company ethos has set Pafilia apart for over 40 years.

Owning a property at Minthis is a unique opportunity while staying at the resort will be an inspiring experience. For more information on ownership or accommodation contact us on +357 26 842 244.





