September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Cyprus football Sport

New decree of the Minister of Health for football teams

By Jonathan Shkurko0159
Imagew

The health ministry on Tuesday made an amendment to the protocol in place for football games, implemented to cope with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting from Tuesday, teams coming to play European games in Cyprus will have to submit a list containing the names of all passengers travelling on their flight, including players, coaches and other members of the staff, to the relevant authorities.

Moreover, everyone on the flight will have to present a negative PCR test on arrival to the island.

The new rule does not affect Greek side Olympiacos, who will face Omonia Nicosia in the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie, taking place at the GSP Stadium on Tuesday night, since the team arrived in Cyprus on Monday.



