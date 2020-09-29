September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health

Pasykaf launches October awareness campaign

By Gina Agapiou022
Pasykaf

Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) on Tuesday announced the launch of the 29th awareness and fundraising campaign that will last through October.

The campaign, Together through Life, aims to collect €550,000, “to continue to offer free services to people with cancer and their families but also support the awareness programmes for the prevention and treatment of cancer,” Pasykaf president Dr. Anna Achilleoudi said.

This year, due to the pandemic, donations can be given at Pasykaf offices by sending a text to 7060 with the code PASYKAF 5, 3, or 1, and online at www.pasykaf.org.

Despite the pandemic, “Pasykaf keeps on providing its services tirelessly, adopting all the recommended measures,” added Achilleoudi.

A number of events will also take place in different towns, including a music concert in Limassol and in Nicosia this Friday and a Digital Walking for Life at the end of the month in the government-controlled area of Famagusta.

Last year, Pasykaf spent a budget of €3.5m to meet the needs of 7,323 patients and their relatives through 49,583 meetings held throughout Cyprus.

The services, which are offered for free by various health professionals, include home support and palliative care, psychosocial support, physiotherapy and post-therapeutic support and support for human loss among others.

Another large part of Pasykaf’s work is to inform the public of cancer prevention and treatment programmes.

People interested in participating in Pasykaf events or as volunteers can contact 77771986 or www.pasykaf.org.



Related posts

Coronavirus: 30 new cases recorded on Tuesday (updated)

Peter Michael

Water to arrive in the north in a ‘few days’

Peter Michael

Kedipes cash inflows dip to lowest point

Staff Reporter

Fire brigade kept busy around the island

Gina Agapiou

Pensioners call for improvements to their treatment

Nick Theodoulou

New decree of the Minister of Health for football teams

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign