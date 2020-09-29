October 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioners call for improvements to their treatment

By Nick Theodoulou0909
Pensioners
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Pensioners held a protest on Tuesday calling for improvements in their living conditions, services and pension payments.

The move came after a memorandum, approved by the pensioner’s union Ekysy, was sent to Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

Ekysy General Secretary Costas Skarparis reiterated the problems faced by pensioners and demanded a solution to the challenges they face in key areas, such as medicines provided by Gesy.

He also called for widowers to be granted the same rights to pensions as widows, a demand which has been long called for.



