September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teacher cleared of negligence over boy’s death

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Basketball
The boy had been playing basketball when he fell (File photo)

A teacher who was being investigated by the education ministry for potential negligence in preventing the death of a 10-year-old boy in May 2018 was cleared on Tuesday.

Stavros Giorgallis died after a fall while playing basketball at his school in Alethriko back in May 2018.

Giorgallis was rushed to the Larnaca hospital, but doctors there apparently missed any injury and discharged the boy. Hours later, he was rushed back in critical condition and died later after he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

The education ministry probe into the teacher was set up to investigate whether the teacher was in any way responsible for the boy’s death and whether he could have prevented the accident, primary school union Poed general director Haris Charalambous told Cyprus Mail.

Poed announced the teacher’s full acquittal on Tuesday morning, claiming the teacher was not sufficiently aided by the education ministry during the investigation.

“The acquittal proves that the teacher had no responsibility in the tragic death of the boy. Nevertheless, at the time of the incident, he was expelled from the school,” the statement said.

“We are calling on the education ministry to refrain from using similar tactics in the future before knowing the truth, as they irreversibly damage the reputation of teachers.”

The two doctors at Larnaca hospital who treated the boy have been charged in connection with the boy’s death.

Had the probe found the teacher negligent, the matter would have gone to court.

 



