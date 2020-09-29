Turkish Cypriot side sends messages of support to Azerbaijan

The Turkish Cypriot leadership has sent messages of support to Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh clashes while the youth branch of a party in the north offered to send volunteers to fight against Armenia.
While the Republic of Cyprus stands by Armenia over the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, citing a violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan, the Turkish Cypriot side backs the Azeris, accusing Yerevan of targeting Azerbaijani civilian settlements.
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said he condemns the Armenian attack against the territory of Azerbaijan and conveyed solidarity “to the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people.”
He also expressed his grief for the decades-long unresolved conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan which has turned into border clashes. Akinci made a call on the international community for immediate cease-fire and to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
‘Prime minister’ Ersin Tatar, likewise, condemned the attack, they said, by Armenia on Azerbaijani civilian settlements.
Tatar said “some powers” were using Armenia to realise their own goals in the region. “Azerbaijan is never alone, and those who encourage Armenia to attack will not achieve their dreams,” he said.
The ‘foreign ministry’ said this incident proved once more that Armenia, which has continued to attack despite the cease-fire, violates the target for peace.
In the meantime, the youth branch of the Rebirth Party (YDP) mainly backed by settlers, said they wanted to send a group of 25 of its members, who have completed their military service, to fight in the ranks of Azerbaijan following the call by the country for military mobilisation.
The YDP youth branch said they already sent a request to Azerbaijan’s embassy in Turkey.
Armenia accused Turkey on Monday of providing direct military support for Azerbaijan in a flare-up of fighting between the two former Soviet republics over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement that Turkey had a “direct presence on the ground”. It said Turkish military experts “are fighting side by side” with Azerbaijan, which it said was also using Turkish weapons including drones and warplanes.
Azerbaijan denied the allegations, while there was no immediate reaction from Turkey, Reuters reported.