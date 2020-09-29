September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman hit by car in Nicosia

By Annette Chrysostomou01
ΦΟΝΟΣ 47ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΣΤΗ ΛΕΜΕΣΟ

A young woman was hit by a car when she was crossing the road in front of the University of Cyprus on Tuesday morning.

According to first reports, an ambulance rushed to the spot and took her to Nicosia general hospital to be examined.

Police officers cordoned off the scene and have started investigations.

More later…



Related posts

Turkish Cypriot side sends messages of support to Azerbaijan

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: five premises, 20 individuals booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Fire at Nicosia school caused by arson

Annette Chrysostomou

No tourists but large amounts of trash on Lady’s Mile beach

Gina Agapiou

State health workers on board with expanding working hours

Evie Andreou

Cyprus honours Gandhi on 150th anniversary of his birth

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign