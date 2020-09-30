September 30, 2020

A pocket 'deer' can go a long way

Mast-Jägermeister launches the innovative Coolpack package

Jägermeister COOLPACK is officially with us! The latest groundbreaking packaging of the worlds’ leading liqueur is now available and is taking the younger generation by storm as the must ‘prop’ to every new and exciting adventure.Photo 3

The innovative green plastic bottle, in a modern ice-pack type design, does away with glass, taking enjoyment to the maximum, an iced refreshing pack at every outdoor event, such as festivals, barbecues, fishing and even hiking.

Photo 5

Project Manager at the company’s Innovation and Design Department Sebastian Koenen, is proud that lovers of the world-renowned Jägermeister can now enjoy more iced fun at -18 degrees Celsius, released by the COOLPACK smart, innovative design, which allows consumption outdoors.

With its practical COOLPACK, Mast-Jägermeister is once again ahead of the global game, with its innovation step putting the famous ‘deer’ in consumers’ pockets, enjoying iced Jägermeister shots away from the bar too.

 

COOLPACK is available at 350 and 375ml.Photo 1

Jägermeister

The celebrated liqueur, sold in no less than 135 countries, hails from Wolfenbüttel in Germany, where it’s been made for more than 80 years, exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister SE, based on a closely guarded recipe of 56 herbs, flowers, roots and fruits. In 2017, sales reached 92,4 million, 0,7 litre deer bottles, ranking 9th on the ‘Impact Top 100 list’ of most liqueur sales globally.

Photo 2

Othon Galanos Group of Companies are the official importers and distributors of Jägermeister in Cyprus.

T: 25 888000 / F: 25 381248 / E: [email protected] / www.mast-jaegermeister.de                                                                                        



