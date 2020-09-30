September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades to leave for Brussels on Wednesday 

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades will travel on Wednesday to Brussels in order to participate in the Special European Council on October 1 and 2.

“Among the issues to be discussed at the Council summit are foreign affairs, in particular relations with Turkey and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, relations with China, the situation in Belarus, the single market, industrial policy and digital transformation,” a presidency announcement said.

It added that on the sidelines of the summit, Anastasiades would hold a private meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Anastasiades will be accompanied by government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Police searching for woman suspected of sending death threats

Peter Michael

Nicosia municipality to re-asphalt 70 roads in next two months

Annette Chrysostomou

Pensioner injured after parked car rolled

Annette Chrysostomou

Exhibition highlights artists from Paphos

Bejay Browne

Geia Xara: Contextualising the success of a project with immeasurable impact

.

Foreign ministers of Greece and Spain in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign