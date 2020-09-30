September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: nine individuals, five establishments booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Violations

Police carried out 539 checks for violations of protocols in place to contain the coronavirus from Tuesday until Wednesday, most of them in Larnaca and Limassol.

Nine individuals and five premises were booked in 24 hours.

In Larnaca, 153 checks were completed, in Limassol 142, in the Famagusta region 91, in Nicosia 88 and in the Morphou district 65.

One individual was fined in Nicosia, one in Limassol, six in Larnaca and one in Morphou.

Two establishments were charged in Limassol, another two in Larnaca and one in Famagusta.

 



