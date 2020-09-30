September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health

Europa Donna concerned over drug shortage for breast cancer patients

By Evie Andreou019
Europa Donna Cyprus expressed concerns on Wednesday over drug shortages that affect the treatment of cancer patients.

The breast cancer awareness group said they had received complaints from cancer patients, that drugs for metastatic breast cancer, while already approved by the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) are not available to patients.

Faslodex, which is an injectable drug given monthly to women with breast cancer, as well as morphine, which is given to cancer patients in general, is currently in short supply, it said, and as a result, patients miss their treatments.

Europa Donna Cyprus said they contacted the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) but have not received explanations, while it has yet to receive an official response about this.

They called on the HIO to promptly resolve the problem. The shortage of these drugs is putting patients’’ health at risk, they said.

 



