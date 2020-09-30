September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Exhibition highlights artists from Paphos

By Bejay Browne00
One2

Local artists and craftspeople will come together for a three-day exhibition in Paphos this week.

The One of a Kind Show aims to provide maximum opportunities for the artists to display their talents to the community, Elena Christofi told the Cyprus Mail.

The exhibition will be held at EnPlo, close to the castle in Kato Paphos from Thursday to Saturday.

“I wanted to do something to support my colleagues during these extremely difficult times and showcase and promote local businesses,” Christofi said.

Many of the artists have not had any income at all, since the Covid lockdown in March and due to a lack of tourism, usual sources of income have dried up, she said.

One Of A Kind“We would love people to come down and support us and the artists and we have all sorts of things for sale,” she said.

There are 11 international artists participating, all now living in Cyprus, and items for sale include, textiles, organic clothing for babies, copper products and an artist that creates stunning painted pumpkins, she said.

Lyudmyla, from the Ukraine, now lives in Paphos and designs and custom makes leather jewellery and accessories, as well as silk, wool and felt textiles. Maria owns a craft shop in the old town selling a variety of handmade gifts which include, hand decorated wooden boxes, mosaics and decoupage.

Gunta from Latvia and designs and creates baby and children’s organic clothing and South African Afroula makes gradient, custom made ‘yarn cakes’.

Evi makes pumpkin art and custom made jewellery and has a shop in the old town called Pumpkin house, while Katja, a Danish Greek makes 100 per cent natural soaps and skin care products which are vegan and cruelty free. Maria creates handcrafted dolls and enjoys furniture restoration, making candles and designing bags.

 

One of a Kind

At En Plo at Paphos harbour, October 1-October 3, from 10am to midnight



Related posts

Geia Xara: Contextualising the success of a project with immeasurable impact

.

Foreign ministers of Greece and Spain in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: nine individuals, five establishments booked

Annette Chrysostomou

‘Urgent measures’ needed to secure Akamas road

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: One in four had increased stress during lockdown

Evie Andreou

Parties propose extending freeze on evictions

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign