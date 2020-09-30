September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
French Open Sport Tennis

French Open order of play on Wednesday

By Reuters News Service00

Order of play on the main showcourts on the fourth day of the French Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

3-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Renata Zarazua (Mexico)

Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) v 6-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

6-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN

16-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Dominik Koepfer (Germany)

Jack Sock (U.S.) v 3-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

1-Simona Halep (Romania) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)

Caroline Garcia (France) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

10-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia)

Lorenzo Giustino (Italy) v 12-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

23-Benoit Paire (France) v Federico Coria (Argentina)

Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Martina Trevisan (Italy)



