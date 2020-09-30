September 30, 2020

Health care providers to be fined for issuing health card information

The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) on Wednesday said it would fine Gesy health providers that offer services to beneficiaries for the issuance of health cards for athletes, security guards, or for private insurance contracts.

The organisation, which runs Gesy, said it wished to remind both healthcare providers and beneficiaries that the public health system does not cover the issuance of health certificates or lab tests, imaging, or diagnostic tests to be used by individuals for health cards for athletes or various professions, for driver’s licence, for participation in the armed forces, or for private insurance contracts.

Such services must be obtained outside Gesy whereas health providers need to be paid directly by the individuals requesting them.

HIO said that in cases it notices Gesy healthcare providers issuing referrals for such tests for those purposes it will impose administrative fines or other measures provided by the law.



