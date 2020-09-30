September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe Turkey World

Macron criticises Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric on Nagorno-Karabakh

By Reuters News Service00
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer Nagorno-Karabakh and that was unnacceptable, though he added that he had no proof at this stage of direct Turkish involvement.

Fierce fighting broke out on Sunday between Armenian and Azeri forces over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians. Turkey is an ally of Azerbaijian, with which it shares ethnic and cultural ties.

“I have noted Turkey’s political declarations (in favour of Azerbaijan), which I think are inconsiderate and dangerous,” Macron told a news conference in Latvia.

Macron said he would discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday evening and with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.



