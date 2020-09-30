September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

March held in support of Armenia

By Nick Theodoulou00
People Take Part In A Protest Organized By The Armenian Community Living In Cyprus Outside The American Embassy In Nicosia

A march in support of Armenia, amid the ongoing active conflict with Azerbaijan, was held in Nicosia on Wednesday, in front of the American, Russian and French embassies.

Fierce fighting broke out on Sunday between Armenian and Azeri forces over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians. Turkey is an ally of Azerbaijian, with which it shares ethnic and cultural ties.

House President Demetris Syllouris expressed his support for Armenia in the conflict and condemned the violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan “backed by Turkey.”

“We support every action that will contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict and that will help the peace process in the region,” the statement said.

The Turkish Cypriot leadership, meanwhile, has sent messages of support to Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh clashes and the youth branch of a party in the north offered to send volunteers to fight against Armenia.



