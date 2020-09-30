September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Nicosia municipality to re-asphalt 70 roads in next two months

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Roadworks
Photo: CNA

The Nicosia municipality will re-asphalt more than 70 roads between October 3 and December 3, it announced on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the works will be carried out from 6am until 6pm weekdays and from 1pm on Saturdays until 6pm on Sundays.

The following roads will be affected:

In Kaimakli:

Parthenonos, Omiros, Kerkiras, Marathonos, Pentelis, Thessalonikis, Kinira, Damonos, Christos Tsountas, Isaiou, Milonos, Arch. Leontiou, Digenis Akrita, Mesolongiou, Dimofontos, Charalambos Kasakaiou, Theanos Liasidou, Charitou, Tilemachou, Yianni Koromia, Giannaki Papadopoulou, Spetson, Falirou and Maria Ioannou.

In Trypiotis:

Evagorou, Andrea Dimitriou, Pargas, Mnasiadou, Nicou Kranidioti and Panteli Katelari.

In Ayios Antonios:

Foteinou Pana, Archermou, A. Laskaratou-Protagorou, Prodikou, Vitona, Xanthis Xenierou and Alkaiou.

In Palouriotissa:

Michail Paridi, Lapithou, Ayiou Epiktitiou, Karava, Petraki Yiallourou, Steliou Mavromati, Petrou Kyprianou, Dimokratias Panama, Makedonias, Giannaki Stefanidi, Panayioti Toumasou, Georki Dimitrof, Belapais, Titanon, Estias, Melpomenis, Admitou and Karmiou.

In Konstantinos and Eleni:

Evagorou, Achilleos, Michael Georgalla, Fridericou Garcia Lorca, Mouboulinas, Peiraios, Omiros, Thrakis, Tobazi, Makedonias, Ioannis Metaxa and Megalou Konstantinou

In Ayios Omologitaes:

Skopa, Alasias, Polikrati, Achilleas Kyrou and Jean Morea.

The municipality will inform residents before the works start and urges people not to park their vehicles in the above mentioned roads while works are ongoing.



Related posts

Pensioner injured after parked car rolled

Annette Chrysostomou

Exhibition highlights artists from Paphos

Bejay Browne

Geia Xara: Contextualising the success of a project with immeasurable impact

.

Foreign ministers of Greece and Spain in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: nine individuals, five establishments booked

Annette Chrysostomou

‘Urgent measures’ needed to secure Akamas road

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign