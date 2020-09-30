September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner injured after parked car rolled

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A man in the Paphos district was injured by his own car which he had parked without applying the handbrake on Tuesday.

A resident of the village Statos-Agios Fotios reported to police that his 80-year-old father parked the car on a dirt road near their field and after he got out, the vehicle started moving, rolling downhill, and hit him in the left leg.

He was treated for a broken leg and is being treated at Paphos hospital.



Related posts

Exhibition highlights artists from Paphos

Bejay Browne

Geia Xara: Contextualising the success of a project with immeasurable impact

.

Foreign ministers of Greece and Spain in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: nine individuals, five establishments booked

Annette Chrysostomou

‘Urgent measures’ needed to secure Akamas road

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: One in four had increased stress during lockdown

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign