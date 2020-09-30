September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police searching for woman suspected of sending death threats

By Peter Michael00
Imagew

Police are searching for a 50-year-old Nicosia woman, suspected of sending death threats to a 55-year-year-old woman from Polis in Paphos, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman filed a complaint on Tuesday, saying she had been receiving death threats from the Nicosia woman since September 8, 2020.

Police said the two women know each other and have personal differences.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 50-year-old.



