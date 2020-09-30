September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football Sport

Uefa flags two suspicious football games in Cyprus

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Karmiotissa
Both suspicious games involve Karmiotissa Polemidion

The Cyprus Sports Ethics Committee has received word from Uefa that two games from the Cypriot first division are suspected of having been manipulated or otherwise influenced as the abnormal or heightened gambling activity around them indicates the possibility of match-fixing.

The Cyprus Sports Ethics Committee has released a relevant announcement acknowledging the reception of the notification from Uefa, explaining that two games are being investigated.

The committee has stated that the games which are being looked into are the friendly between Karmiotissa Polemidion and AEL Limassol, which took place on July 18 and ended with a final score of 1-8, and the friendly game between Karmiotissa Polemidion and Apollon Limassol, which took place on August 5 and ended with a final score of 0-4.

The committee goes on to describe the gambling activity and other related indicating factors as “unprecedented”.



