‘Urgent measures’ needed to secure Akamas road

Urgent steps must be taken to ensure the safety of drivers in the Akamas, the local community leader said on Tuesday after two people were seriously injured when their quad bike fell off a cliff in the Kakoskali area of Neo Chorio on Sunday.

A fatal accident in the same area, on a road from Fontana Amorosa to the Baths of Aphrodite, just two years ago resulted in the deaths of two Russian tourists.

Andreas Christodoulou again voiced his concerns and said that despite warning the authorities what could happen in the area, and that the road needs to be widened, nothing has happened and that this is unacceptable.

“If the victims were Cypriots and not foreigners,” he questioned “what would happen then? I am very concerned that there may be more accidents here,” Christodoulou told the Cyprus Mail.

The couple were badly injured after the quad bike they were riding tumbled down a 40-metre cliff on Sunday. The 27-year-old man lost control of the bike and he and his 22-year-old passenger tumbled down the steep coastal cliff.

The fire service, police and maritime police all assisted in the rescue and the couple were taken by boat to Latsi harbour and from there to Paphos general hospital by ambulance.

The Forestry department is responsible for the area and not the community board of Neo Chorio, Christodoulou said.

“The director of the forestry department has informed me that they are studying a plan, but how long will this take? This has been the case for two years now. Something needs to be done quickly,” he said.

The community leader is urging the government to improve the road and said that accidents and breakdowns occur on almost a daily basis in the area. The road is not wide enough for two vehicles to pass, there is nowhere for cars which may break down to pull in and it is difficult for emergency response vehicles to gain access, he said.

It is important to protect the environment and any work undertaken there should be done sympathetically, he said, but added that the safety of human life is paramount. The area is hugely popular with both local and foreign visitors and is particularly busy during the summer months.

“A solution must be found and soon. People want to enjoy the area and they must be allowed to do that safely,” he said.





