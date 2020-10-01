October 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nine individuals, seven businesses booked

By Evie Andreou00

Nine individuals and seven businesses were booked in the 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday over their failure to fully comply with the measures against the spread of coronavirus, police said.

In total 741 checks were carried out in all districts.

All seven businesses booked were in Paphos along with two individuals.

In Nicosia one individual was booked, two people in Limassol, two in Larnaca and two in Famagusta.



