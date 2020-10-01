October 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Fortify your immune system with the award-winning Ortis Propex Winter Protection

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Fortify your immune system with the award-winning Ortis Propex Winter Protection

Ortis Propex Winter Protection, the winner of the Bronze Award in the Food Supplement of the Year awards, is your family’s ally, with its ability to boost your immune system and your body’s natural defences.

The judging committee of the first Cyprus Wellness Awards, comprised of 39 individuals from the world of academia, the wellness industry, and various clubs and societies, awarded Ortis Propex Winter Protection the bronze award as Food Supplement of the Year.

The Ortis Propex Winter Protection liquid supplement, one of the cornerstones of the Propex range, is made of 100 per cent natural ingredients and is suitable for the entire family, excluding children under the age of three.

The Ortis Propex Winter Protection helps your immune system in the following ways:

● It has a high content of propolis, known for its antibacterial and antiviral action
● The combination of Elderberry and vitamin D makes it ideal for the strengthening of the immune system
● Sambucus helps the body’s defences
● Pelargonium promotes good respiratory health

Ortis Propex Winter Protection has a wonderful cherry flavour which children will love. It can help fight against absences from school or the workplace by fortifying the body’s system against illnesses and the common cold.

The entire Ortis product range can be viewed at: www.ortis.com/cy_el

Ortis Propex Winter Protection can be found in pharmacies across Cyprus and can also be purchased online at www.EvZeen.com by MS Iacovides, member of the MSJ Group.

Supplements cannot replace a healthy diet and lifestyle. Consult your doctor or pharmacist.



Related posts

Minthis wins four tourism awards

Press Release

The Mediterranean needs you: if you put a seashell to your ear, you will hear it calling

Press Release

Lidl Wellness Camp: A three-day event coming in October

Press Release

The Landmark Nicosia: Another superb distinction in the tourism industry

Press Release

GoGordian: 37 properties available to suit all budgets

Press Release

PwC Cyprus: Leading the way in the professional services sector

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign