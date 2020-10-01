Greece ‘will spare no effort’ in aiding resumption of Cyprus talks

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has given reassurances that the end of the Turkish occupation and the achievement of a just, viable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem remains a top national concern for Greece.

In his message to President Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus, Mitsotakis said Greece would spare no effort and was always ready to assist in the goal of resuming talks on resolving the Cyprus issue within the framework of the UN.

“I express to you the most cordial, fraternal wishes for the progress and prosperity of Cypriot Hellenism as well as the entire Cypriot people in conditions of security and peace,” the Greek prime minister said in his message.

Mitsotakis noted that this year’s anniversary was different because it was being celebrated in the midst of continuous illegal Turkish actions against the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus, both in the maritime zones and on the territory of Cyprus.

“This delinquent behaviour has been further escalated with the threats of settlement of Varosha and usurpation of Greek Cypriot property there in direct violation of international law and UN resolutions,” Mitsotakis said.

“The full support and assistance of Greece to Cyprus is a given,” he said.

The Greek prime minister reassured Anastasiades his country would not accept the legalisation of the faits accomplis in Cyprus, “just as we will never accept the legalisation of the consequences of the ongoing Turkish occupation and Turkish settlement.”

The end of the Turkish occupation and the achievement of a just, viable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem, remains a top national concern for Greece’s foreign policy, he noted.

“In this context, we will not spare any effort. We are always ready to assist in the goal of resuming talks on resolving the Cyprus issue within the UN framework.”

Mitsotakis expressed confidence in the final success of Nicosia’s and Athens’ joint efforts, “which will contribute substantially to regional, European and wider international peace, security and stability, but also to the prevalence of international law.”

The main event to mark Cyprus’ independence is a military parade on Thursday morning.

The Greek government is being represented by the Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos who will be accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Konstantinos Floros.





