October 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Heavy traffic on Nicosia to Troodos road

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

Police on Thursday said there was heavy traffic on the Nicosia to Troodos road, urging drivers to especially careful.

The traffic is between Akaki and Astromeritis.

Drivers are urged to be especially careful, patients and keep safety distances from the vehicles ahead of them.

 



