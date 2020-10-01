October 1, 2020

Midtjylland, Salzburg, Krasnodar reach Champions League group stage

Champions League Play Off First Leg Fc Krasnodar V Paok
Russian side Krasnodar ground down PAOK Salonika 4-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 win in Greece

Denmark’s Midtjylland, Austria’s Salzburg and Russian side Krasnodar clinched the last three berths in the Champions League group stage after winning their playoff ties on Wednesday.

Midtjylland earned a comeback 4-1 win over Slavia Prague following a goalless draw in the first leg, with Alexander Scholz netting a twice-taken penalty to put them in the driving seat before Frank Onyeka and Anders Dreyer completed the rout.

Krasnodar ground down PAOK Salonika 4-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 win in Greece, with Frenchman Remy Cabella sealing their passage after Omar El Kaddouri had cancelled out a freakish Giannis Micahilidis own goal.

Salzburg eased to a 3-1 home win over Maccabi Tel Aviv on the night for a 5-2 overall victory, with striker Patson Daka scoring twice.



