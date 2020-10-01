October 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
CM Videos Cyprus featured

Public opinion: Cyprus turns 60 (video)

By Theo Panayides0407

A few days before the Republic of Cyprus marked 60 years as an independent state (having gained its independence from Britain in 1960), we solicited reactions from a selection of people on the streets of Nicosia – many of whom were surprisingly negative.



Related posts

Petition drawn up to prevent deportation of Nigerian student

Peter Michael

Our View: Cyprus should withdraw its quid pro quo demand for EU sanctions

CM: Our View

Human Rights Watch claims Cyprus illegally pushing back migrant boats

Jonathan Shkurko

On eve of summit Cyprus, Turkey call for EU support

Nick Theodoulou

March held in support of Armenia

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: 12 new cases seen on Wednesday (updated)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign