October 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Sixth suspect arrested in France in connection with drugs haul

By Peter Michael00
Photo: CNA

A man suspected of aiding in the importation of 72 kg of cannabis found at the Limassol port last May was arrested in France and is being brought back to Cyprus, police said on Thursday.

The man arrested on a European arrest warrant is the sixth suspect in the case.

A trial for the other five suspects was set to start on Wednesday but was postponed after the court heard the sixth suspect was arrested.

The court decided to draw up new charges on the case that would include him.

The suspect from France was due to arrive in Cyprus on Thursday and enter a 14-day quarantine along with the officers escorting him as France has been places in the category C list of countries for Covid restrictions over a rise in cases.

The new trial date was set for October 20.

Back in May, drug squad officers found four containers of cannabis in boxes from Greece in a customs facility at Limassol port.  The officers replaced the items with dummy drugs and continued to monitor the storage space to find the individuals picking up the drugs.

On May 27, a 31-year-old and 36-year-old arrived at the facility and took the packages.  Police stopped them on the Nicosia Limassol road and arrested them.

After testimony was received a third suspect, a 27-year-old, was also arrested.  Another suspect, a 45-year-old woman, pegged as the recipient of the drugs was also arrested, after testimony was obtained against her.

Police also arrested a fifth suspect, a 28-year-old.

All of them are facing drug charges, and four of them are being held in the central prisons, until the start of the trial.

The 45-year-old woman was released on conditions, after she paid bail.



