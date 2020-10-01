Thematic programme of screenings at short film festival

This year’s tenth anniversary of the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, running from October 10 and 16, proposes a complete cinematic experience, with the main competition programme accompanied by a series of parallel screenings and events. The carefully-curated selection of short films and thematic screenings will take viewers on an outstanding cinematic journey around the globe.
Black Lives Matter
Inspired by the recent events that triggered a number of violent incidents in the US, the programme presents two multi-award-winning films. Despite being made at different periods of the American history, they share the same subject matter: the human rights of African Americans, the fight for equality and dignity.
Sunday, October 11, 11pm, Sousou bar
50 Shorts VS Covid-19
Fifty three-minute short films made by Cypriot filmmakers during the lockdown. All films were funded by the Department of Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education.
Monday and Τuesday, October 12-13, 11pm, Sousou bar
Words on Film
A literary journey traverses the art of cinema in an event that explores the inherent connection between literature and the moving image through a discussion with acclaimed Greek writer and director Petros Tatsopoulos, as well as through a series of live recitation sessions by talented Cypriot writers, inspired by four exceptional short films. The participating writers are: Costas Vasiliou, Stavros Lambrakis, Avgi Lilli and Stella Voskaridou. In Greek.
Wednesday, October 14, 6-8pm, Rialto Theatre
50 years of Tampere
Tampere Film Festival, one of the most important short film festivals worldwide, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and a programme of films screened and awarded at Tampere FF during these past five decades will be presented at the ISFFC.
Wednesday, October 14, 11pm, Sousou bar
Young Heroes on the Big Screen
Amazing performances of young talent on the big screen. A selection of exceptional short films, all produced in 2019-2020 about children and youth dealing with the adult world.
Thursday, October 15, 11pm, Sousou bar
Amaze Me
For the eighth year running, a competition programme with top notch music videos from around the world is presented, judged by a student jury from the Department of Multimedia and Graphic Arts of Cyprus University of Technology. This selection will be screened after the Festival’s closing ceremony.
Friday, October 16, 10pm, Heroes Square
The detailed programme of screenings is available at www.isffc.com.cy
International Short Film Festival of Cyprus
October 10-16. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. The Festival is organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and the Rialto Theatre. www.isffc.com.cy / www.rialto.com.cy