October 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two arrested after found transporting 6kg of cannabis

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Thursday arrested two men, after catching them red-handed with around 6kg of cannabis which they were transporting on their motorcycles.

Acting on a tip, police in Larnaca stopped the two men for a check.

Officers then found bags containing cannabis, stashed inside the motorcycle engines’ compartments.

The two men, aged 34 and 35, were arrested on the spot and detained. They are expected to appear before a judge on Friday for their remand hearing.

Larnaca Drug Squad is investigating.



