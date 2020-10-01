October 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain World

UK to exclude Chinese students from sensitive subjects

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: 'mortar Board' Hats Are Thrown In The Air Following A Graduation Ceremony For Students At University Of Brighton In Brighton
The Times report said the list of subjects would be expanded to include areas related to cyber-security and aircraft, among others

Britain is to tighten rules about which subjects foreign students can study at its universities in a move to prevent the theft of intellectual property by Chinese students, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Under Britain’s Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS), postgraduate applicants from abroad already require security vetting to study subjects where their knowledge could be used in weapons programmes, according to a government website.

The Times report said the list of subjects would be expanded to include areas related to cyber-security and aircraft, among others.

Asked to comment on the report, the Foreign Office said the government had implemented a recent expansion of ATAS to cover military technology, to ensure Britain’s safeguards were keeping up with ever-changing global threats.

“As an open country, we welcome foreign students, including from China, where they add to the academic richness of our world-leading universities,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“But we will not accept collaborations which compromise our national security and ATAS is one of the robust procedures we have in place to protect national security and counter foreign interference.”

According to the Times, the measures were expected to block hundreds of Chinese students from entering Britain, while visas for those already enrolled would be revoked if they were deemed to pose a risk.

According to the ATAS website, applicants from countries belonging to the European Economic Area and from Switzerland are exempt from the scheme, meaning they do not require vetting to study the affected subjects.



Related posts

Amazon and Big Tech cozy up to Biden camp with cash and connections

Sam Sam

Russia and France seek end to fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters News Service

HK leader says stability restored, riot police on alert over banned protest march

Reuters News Service

Creator of beloved Argentina cartoon character Mafalda dies at 88

Reuters News Service

Kremlin critic Navalny to magazine: Putin was behind crime against me

Reuters News Service

After six months, Germany lifts blanket world travel warning

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign