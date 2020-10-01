October 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unseasonal high temperatures set to continue

By Evie Andreou00
The hot weather is set to continue into October with temperatures, after a slight drop, expected to rise again over the weekend and into next week reaching higher than seasonal levels.

According to the met office, temperatures on Thursday are expected to rise to 32 degrees Celsius inland, on the south and east coasts, around 28C on the rest of the coast and around 23C degrees in the higher mountain areas.

A slight temperature drop is expected up to Saturday only to start rising on Sunday the met office said.

According to Kitas weather from Saturday and up to mid next week a gradual rise is expected with temperatures reaching 37C to 38C inland and around 31C to 34C in the coastal areas, depending on the area.

These temperatures are extremely high for early October since it seems they will be between four and seven degrees higher than seasonal levels, Kitas weather said.



