US holding back on Belarus sanctions, EU leaders to press Cyprus

The United States has held off on joining Britain and Canada in imposing sanctions on Belarus in hopes the European Union can overcome an internal dispute, paving the way to coordinated US and EU sanctions, four sources said on Wednesday.

European Union leaders will try to break a stalemate over Belarus on Thursday by untangling a separate standoff with Turkey that has exposed the paralysis in the bloc’s decision-making.

Meeting in Brussels for a two-day summit, leaders are set to confront Cyprus, which is accused of holding up approval of economic sanctions on Belarus following an election in August that the West and the opposition say was rigged.

“We expect that it (the summit) will be the tipping point for the decision on sanctions against Belarus authorities,” Gitanas Nauseda, the president of Lithuania, where Belarus’ main opposition leader has fled to exile, said ahead of the meeting.

Cyprus says the EU must first agree to impose sanctions on Turkey to send a message that Ankara’s oil and gas exploration along the coast of the Mediterranean island is unacceptable.

Cypriot officials cite an August agreement among EU foreign ministers to approve Turkish sanctions and Belarus sanctions together, arguing that both are of equal importance.

“There’s a great deal of political activity at the highest levels…to try and unblock the situation on sanctions against Belarus,” a senior EU diplomat said.

The economically powerful EU sees itself as a beacon of democracy and human rights, eager to influence international events through its soft power that transformed former communist neighbours into thriving market economies.

But its unanimity rule in foreign policy and its strained relationship with Turkey, which is quickly becoming one of its most difficult, have raised questions about the EU’s ability to exert influence internationally.

Weakened in foreign policy by Britain’s departure from the EU – a subject that will feature during the second day of the summit – the EU is being pulled in different directions by France’s tough stance on Turkey and Germany’s push for dialogue.

EU diplomats say a solution could involve a promise to Cyprus for tough sanctions on Turkey in the future.

“The idea is to threaten Turkey with retaliatory measures if it continues with drilling and other provocations in Cypriot and Greek waters,” a second senior EU diplomat said.

“This is meant to offer guarantees to Cyprus and convince Nicosia to lift its veto on Belarus sanctions.”

Six sources told Reuters last week that Britain, Canada and the United States planned to impose sanctions on individual Belarusians in a coordinated move. Only London and Ottawa followed suit on Tuesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, three sources said on Wednesday that Washington refrained because it believed the EU might achieve consensus at this week’s European Council meeting.

One source familiar with the matter told Reuters that a US package, including human rights sanctions, was essentially ready, but the timing of any announcement was uncertain.

The sanctions aim to impose consequences for the disputed election, which the opposition says was stolen, and for the treatment of protesters in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled for 26 years.

The US State Department did not directly address why it had not joined Britain and Canada in imposing sanctions, but said it welcomed their having done so and noted US sanctions already applied to 16 Belarusians, including Lukashenko.

"We are coordinating closely with our European partners to promote accountability for those involved in human rights abuses and repression in Belarus," said a State Department spokesman on condition he not be identified.






