Achna community leader sounds alarm over high number of cases

The Achna community leader has sounded the alarm over the coronavirus outbreak in the community as he slammed irresponsible “pseudo heroes” who have not taken the test even though they should.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency, Nicos Vasilas said that infections had spread beyond the Ethnikos Achnas cluster and its direct contacts.

And he said that after a pupil at the Dasaki Achnas primary school tested positive her classroom and other areas were disinfected. Classmates will remain at home to self-isolate. The rest of the school is operating as normal.

“There is a lot of concern in the community since the pupil is a third-removed infection whereas we have a number of infections which are even four times removed,” he said.

“The situation has spread beyond the football team of Ethnikos Achnas and it is dangerous. Logically, there should be repeat tests in a few days among all residents,” he added.

A total of 552 tests were carried out on Monday and Tuesday following the instructions of the health ministry following the Ethnikos Achnas cases. Residents were willing to undergo the test so there could have been more, Vassilas said.

Even though the coronavirus was in the community, as it has affected schools, there are “pseudo heroes” who have not taken the test even though they should be tested while others are not declaring their contacts so that contact tracing can be carried out to contain the situation, he said.

And Vasilas said that should more positive cases be found, he will be asking the health ministry for all residents to be tested.

He also appealed to the Cyprus Football Association to postpone the Ethnikos Achnas-Apollon match scheduled for Saturday as more than 30 people from the team – footballers, including the three goalkeepers, and officials, have tested positive.

“The community council considers it unfair on behalf of the CFA to oblige Ethnikos to play with Apollon tomorrow,” he said.



Staff Reporter

