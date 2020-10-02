All that jazz: concerts planned at Nicosia club

In common with establishments around the island, Sarah’s Jazz Club spent most of this year shut due to the pandemic and it only re-opened a few weeks ago. Upon its dynamic return, hungry to provide live jazz music for the capital city’s music lovers, the Club has been organising weekly music events and in October several performances are coming up.
Saturday’s event celebrates the vocalist’s birthday as singer Charlotte Storer performs at the club along with fellow musicians. Reunited with a sensational rhythm section, listeners can expect a night of stylish vocals and hard-swinging Jazz as they celebrate the repertoire of The American Songbook with their own unique flair and spirit. Doors will open at 8.30pm and the music will begin an hour later.
On Wednesday, the Charis Ioannou Trio Jazz Jam returns with some popular jazz tunes. Starting at 9pm, well-known Cypriot saxophonist Charis Ioannou will take the stage once again along with special guests for a jazzy jam session. On October 15, it’s time for the Miaris Trio to take over the club playing straight-ahead jazz with a sound that has been described “dynamic and invigorating!”
The final live music event the jazz venue has in store up until now for October is less into jazz and more into Latin. The famous Cuban band, Havana Noche, is hitting the stage at Sarah’s Jazz Club on October 24 for an unforgettable comeback, transmitting the energy, enthusiasm and passion of Latin music. The band was formed in Cyprus by percussionist Constandinos Paouros and includes musicians from Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela and Cyprus. Their music is based on authentic Cuban music genres such as son cubano, salsa, timba and cha cha.
October Music at Sarah’s Jazz Club
Charlotte Storer Group Jazz Birthday. October 3. Doors open at 8.30pm. Music starts at 9.30pm. €10. Charis Ioannou Trio Jazz Jam. October 7. Doors open at 8.30pm. Music starts at 9pm. €7. Miaris Trio. October 15. Doors open at 8.30pm. Music starts at 9.30pm. €7. Havana Noche. October 24. Doors open at 8.30pm. Music starts at 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711