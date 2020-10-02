October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Anastasiades: ball now firmly in Turkey’s court

By Staff Reporter00
ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ ΕΥΡΩΚΟΙΝΟΒΟΥΛΙΟ ΣΤΡΑΣΒΟΥΡΓΟ
President Nicos Anastasiades

The EU’s summit conclusions on Turkey place the ball firmly in Ankara’s court which must now decide whether to take the path of legality or isolation, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday, as opposition parties in Cyprus blasted the Brussels outcome as a failure.

Anastasiades and the foreign minister had been pressing for EU sanctions against Turkey for repeatedly violating Cyprus’ EEZ, at one point linking them with proposed EU sanctions against Belarus.

But under strong pressure from other EU leaders, Cyprus late on Thursday agreed to a compromise that the EU review Turkey’s behaviour in December and impose sanctions then if its provocations have not stopped.

Anastasiades said that Cyprus’ objective at the EU summit had never been sanctions in themselves but the termination of Turkey’s illegal actions.

Though acknowledging that reaching a unanimous decision at the summit had not been easy, he was anxious to stress that differences were over tactics, not the desired outcome.

“The options are whether to place five or six companies or individuals on a list (of sanctions) or to give time for diplomacy,” he said.

The president said both the EU Council president and the current EU presidency were engaged in initiatives that hopefully would lead to an end to Turkey’s illegal actions in the eastern Mediterranean and create a positive climate that will be conducive to the resumption of talks for a Cyprus settlement.

More later



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Turkey criticises EU for continued reference to sanctions

Reuters News Service

Kizilyurek calls for monument to Turkish Cypriots killed in Tochni

Evie Andreou

Police warning over email scam

Gina Agapiou

Diko: EU decision damages Cyprus’ credibility (updated)

Staff Reporter

Police arrest suspected perpetrator after soldier stabbed in Napa, second sought (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Lebanon asks Interpol to arrest Russian ship captain, owner over port explosion

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign