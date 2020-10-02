October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boy, 4, in serious condition after falling from 4th floor apartment window

By Peter Michael00
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ ΑΓΟΡΑΚΙ ΑΤΥΧΗΜΑ
Photo: CNA

A four-year-old Russian boy miraculously escaped instantaneous death but sustained serious internal injuries in the area of his abdomen after falling four floors from a building in Limassol on Friday.

The incident happened around 5pm.

The boy is said to be in serious condition at the Makarios Hospital in Nicosia, after falling from a window in the family’s flat in the Enaerios area after the screen fell off.

A tree broke his fall before he hit the ground.

Neighbours who witnesses the incident informed his mother who was still in the apartment but did not see what happened.

An ambulance rushed the boy to Limassol General, where he was examined.

According to reports, the boy did not break any bones but sustained internal injuries.

He was taken to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia.

Police are investigating.



