Coronavirus: 17 new cases on Friday, measures for Larnaca and Famagusta areas (Updated)

The health ministry announced 17 new cases of coronavirus on Friday from 2,412 tests.

Fourteen of the cases came through contact tracing. Seven of the individuals found through tracing were from the family of case announced on Thursday.

Two are students at a private school in Limassol. One is from the Ethnikos Achnas football club cluster and is a worker for the team.

Two more are family members of a case announced on Tuesday, who is a student at the Linopetra gymnasium.

Two more are also family members of a case announced on September 29 and two individuals are family members of an Ethnikos Achnas football player announced on September 26.

One case came from tests conducted by state hospital laboratories. The individual had a fever on Thursday night and visited Larnaca General.

Two came from abroad. One is an individual from London who arrived in Larnaca on September 30, and the other is an individual who arrived from Berlin to Paphos on Thursday.

The ministry urged people found positive for the virus, and their contacts, to follow measures strictly.

Total cases now stand at 1,789.

Nine individuals are being treated at Famagusta General. Four are in the high-dependency unit.

One person is intubated at the Nicosia General intensive care unit, and one more person is also at another hospital, the ministry said.

Also, Friday afternoon, the health ministry announced additional measures for the Larnaca and Famagusta districts for two weeks, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It also announced a new testing programme for 3,000 people in villages within the two districts in which there have been increased number of cases. The additional tests aim at controlling the rate of spread of the virus.

The testing will be targeted, based on epidemiological data, and will start next week. More details will be announced within the coming days.

It added that from Monday and for two weeks, team sports events for under 18s such as football, basketball, hand ball, karate, etc, were banned, as well as afternoon sports activities organised by the education ministry such as ‘athlitismos gia olous’ activities.

The health ministry strongly recommended that all protection measures are observed in places where rehearsals or events of cultural content take place such as choirs, theatrical and dance performances, etc.

From Monday and for two weeks, checks will intensify in businesses and other establishments by the health ministry’s officials, police and the deputy ministry for tourism, the ministry said.





