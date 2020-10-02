October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 20 people and businesses booked for violations

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Police booked a total of 20 people and businesses in 24 hours from Thursday to Friday in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Three establishments and 17 individuals were booked, while 479 checks were carried out in total, police announced.

In Nicosia, six individuals were charged, and in Larnaca nine. Another two were fined in Famagusta.

Nobody was booked in Limassol where 60 inspections were carried out.

In Paphos no checks were made.



