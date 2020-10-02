Cyprus: massive scope for culture

By Paul Lambis

So many things point towards the real splendours of Cyprus: historic, mythical and cultural destinations brimming with plant life in all their colourful glory, plentiful outdoor activities including village festivals featuring local delicacies as far as the eye can see; a burgeoning and diverse art scene, multi-talented people, and a lifestyle that’s second-to-none.

Cyprus is indeed a place where human virtues like warmth, integrity and friendships are still a way of life. Whatever you are doing, there is so much to dazzle the senses, and with weather that allows for plenty of exploration, something is bound to rejuvenate and inspire you.

Eighteen years ago, my wife and I left our home, our city and our country to pursue grander ambitions. We left our family and friends, and possibilities for the chance to make deeper connections. We defied our fear of change, held our heads high and did what we once thought was unthinkable: walk away. It was scary at first, but what we hoped we would find in the end was that in leaving our beautiful South Africa behind, we would find adventure and freedom in Cyprus. In the far reaches of the Mediterranean, we discovered more than a shimmering jewel. More than anything, we found ourselves.

Enter Culturescope. In June 2020, we launched the first of many episodes, highlighting the best of Cyprus, and the inspiring Cypriot commitment to art and culture. Cocooned by its iridescent waters, Cyprus is a must-see destination – a showcase of natural beauty and sheer diversity. Our aim with the show is to shine the spotlight on Cyprus’ previously hidden gems, and the people who continue to make a positive contribution to our island, both locally and abroad.

Today, I find myself in the privileged position to share my love for Aphrodite’s island through Culturescope. In my quest for remote villages, passionate people and exceptional artisans, Cyprus offers the perfect playground. Rediscovering a country that I have called home for nearly two decades – and one I thought I knew so well – has been a profound experience. It has strengthened my cultural awareness and deepened my sense of legacy. It has also allowed me to meet a wide range of intriguing people from different fields, and introduced me to new perspectives; our conversations have been energising, they have filled my bank of new ideas, and have propelled me into new chapters.

On location at her family home in Larnaca, I found myself seated opposite renowned celebrity cook, television presenter and food writer Tonia Buxton. Surrounded by the warmth of her family and friends, Tonia’s contagious energy had me mesmerised from the start. Our connection was instant. Scrumptious Mediterranean recipes and best-selling recipe books aside, Tonia is also an anti-ageing expert, writing and giving talks on how to stay young, both internally and externally. Immune to the slow, forward march of ageing, I was inspired by her mind-boggling youthfulness which Tonia partly attributes to healthy food products and superior quality high phenolic olive oil produced in Cyprus. Our encounter sparked my motivation to healthy eating.

A trip to the island’s bustling capital, saw me seated in a boxing ring, face-to-face with a professional boxer – no gloves, no referee, and no scantily clad woman announcing the next round. Proudly fighting in the colours of the Cypriot flag, Louison Loizou is an undefeated professional boxer whose commitment and dedication to the sport is beyond normal. After all, boxing is a sport where one can never take anything for granted. The smallest margin of error can alter one’s career, and life. Louison is driven by skill and talent, and the will to win, inspiring anyone to maximise one’s potential.

Artists, rock bands, award-winning architects, stand-up comedians, film producers, actors, authors, herbalists, sports celebrities, motivational gurus, and fashion designers; hidden churches, abandoned villages, enthralling museums, haunted hotels, images and traces of the deeds of deities; this is Culturescope – a programme that will show you a new, different side of this lovely Mediterranean country. Find it on the Cyprus Mail’s Good Living section.





